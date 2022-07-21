Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after acquiring an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,154,000 after acquiring an additional 257,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $519.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.45.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.95.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

