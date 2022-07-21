Renewi (LON:RWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $925.89

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 925.89 ($11.07) and last traded at GBX 776 ($9.28), with a volume of 343060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782 ($9.35).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £620.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 708.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 676.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renewi

Renewi Company Profile

In other news, insider Otto de Bont sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.13), for a total transaction of £76,336.80 ($91,257.38).

(Get Rating)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.