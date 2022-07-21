QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $151.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

