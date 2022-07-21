Qbao (QBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,170.00

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Qbao has a market cap of $182,994.99 and approximately $17,170.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

