Position Exchange (POSI) Hits Market Cap of $8.77 Million

Position Exchange (POSI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Position Exchange has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Position Exchange has a total market cap of $8.77 million and $1.74 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Position Exchange coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021191 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014931 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
Position Exchange Coin Profile
Position Exchange’s total supply is 82,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,475,027 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.
Buying and Selling Position Exchange
Receive News & Updates for Position Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Position Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.