Poolz Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $676,013.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $4.22 million and $676,013.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00005595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021451 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.