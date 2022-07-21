PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Position Cut by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 37.9% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC owned about 56.25% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $51,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 167,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MFUS opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $42.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.