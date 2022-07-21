PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.37. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

