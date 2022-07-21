Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

