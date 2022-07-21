Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 142,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

