Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 99,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.29 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.19.

