Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

IBM opened at $129.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

