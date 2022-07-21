Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 396.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

