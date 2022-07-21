Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.72.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

