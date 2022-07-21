Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.