Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 847 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.



