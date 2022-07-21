Oxygen (OXY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $527,083.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,518,228 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

