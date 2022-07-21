NFTify (N1) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges

NFTify (N1) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $196,672.93 and approximately $652.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

