Members Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

