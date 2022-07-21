MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised MaxLinear from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of MXL opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 17.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

