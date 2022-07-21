Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.64 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $43.92 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

