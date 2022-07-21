ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 guidance to $2.19-2.27 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.19-$2.27 EPS.

NYSE MAN opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $123.84.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,186,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

