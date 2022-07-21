Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,972,000. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,496,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $396.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

