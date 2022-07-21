Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $365.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.52.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $302.79 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $9,796,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.