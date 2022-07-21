Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $395.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

