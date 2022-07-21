Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $395.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.15 and its 200-day moving average is $421.03. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

