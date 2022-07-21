Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $136,551.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00246271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000995 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.