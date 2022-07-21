Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.2 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $183.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $495.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.07 and a 200-day moving average of $216.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.