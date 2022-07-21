Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX opened at $237.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average of $257.27.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

