LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.08

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.08 and last traded at $80.08, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($129.29) to €120.00 ($121.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on LEG Immobilien from €115.00 ($116.16) to €105.00 ($106.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Kempen & Co raised LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($141.41) to €114.00 ($115.15) in a report on Friday, June 17th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.66.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

