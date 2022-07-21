Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 10,187,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,076. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 230,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

