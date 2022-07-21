Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.57

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 765 ($9.15) to GBX 830 ($9.92) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

