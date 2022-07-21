Kurrent 1-Day Volume Tops $109.00 (KURT)

Kurrent (KURT) traded 319.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Kurrent coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kurrent has traded 401.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kurrent has a market capitalization of $183,111.32 and approximately $109.00 worth of Kurrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kurrent

Kurrent (KURT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Kurrent’s total supply is 72,764,813 coins and its circulating supply is 61,364,813 coins. Kurrent’s official Twitter account is @Kurrent_Project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kurrent’s official website is kurrentproject.com.

Kurrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kurrent is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses zero knowledge proofs to provide anonymous transactions. It's the first zk cryptocurrency to add random bonus blocks in order to create a fun mining enviroment. Kurrent uses the X11 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kurrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kurrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kurrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

