Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.05) to GBX 245 ($2.93) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Kingfisher Price Performance
Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingfisher (KGFHY)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.