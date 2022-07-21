Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.05) to GBX 245 ($2.93) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Price Performance

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

About Kingfisher

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.