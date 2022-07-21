Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KDP. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 57,416 shares of company stock worth $2,067,891 and sold 55,775 shares worth $2,010,206. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $7,485,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

