JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 737 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $178.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

