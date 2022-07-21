JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $254.58 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

