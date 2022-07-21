JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,471 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

