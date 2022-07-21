iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 767.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,249 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.02.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

