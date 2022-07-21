iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.