iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,895 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,480,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 59,699 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAGG opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.