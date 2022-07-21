Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.5% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $303.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

