HNP Capital LLC Takes $9.26 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,000. Amgen accounts for 0.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $246.63 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.25 and a 200-day moving average of $238.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

