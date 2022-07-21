HNP Capital LLC Purchases 108,724 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 427.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,724 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after buying an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Price Performance
Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
