HNP Capital LLC Invests $22.30 Million in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 454,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,298,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HNP Capital LLC owned 0.87% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.