HNP Capital LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

