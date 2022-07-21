HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ opened at $303.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
