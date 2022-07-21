Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.89.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.