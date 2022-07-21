Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.67.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

