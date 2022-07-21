Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $11.14 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

